PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh teen has been charged in a series of pizza delivery driver robberies over the summer.
Pittsburgh police arrested the 17-year-old Thursday at Brashear High School.
Investigators said the teen and another suspect lured the drivers to abandoned houses in Pittsburgh by placing orders through a calling app. When the drivers would arrive, the suspects would rob the drivers at gunpoint. One of the suspects wore an Iron Man mask the other a clown mask.
Investigators tracked down the suspect through surveillance video near one of the robberies.
The teen is in the Allegheny County Jail.
