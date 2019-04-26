PITTSBURGH - A search for two children came to an end early Friday morning after two teenage boys found them in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood, officials said.
The children, an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were reported missing late Thursday night after they were last seen about 5:30 p.m. leaving their home, police said.
Pittsburgh police from all zones started looking for the children, but it was a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old who ultimately found them safe.
“Actually, she said, “Hi” to me. That's how I seen her. She actually said, “Hi” to me and she looked like she was asleep, and I ran over to her and she started crying,” one of the teens said.
