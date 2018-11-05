0 Testimony underway in resentencing for one of Greensburg Six

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Testimony is now underway in the resentencing of one of the Greensburg 6, a group of people accused in the torture and death of a woman with intellectual disabilities.

Melvin Knight’s sentence was vacated and now he’s trying to avoid the death penalty.

Knight, Robert Masters, Ricky Smyrnes, Peggy Miller, Amber Meidinger and Angela Marinucci were all charged with torturing, abusing and killing Jennifer Daugherty, 30. Her body was found dumped in a garbage can in the parking lot at Greensburg-Salem Middle School.

Masters pleaded guilt to third-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

Smyrnes was sentenced to death.

Miller was sentenced to up to 74 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and other charges.

Meidinger was sentenced to up to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and other charges.

Marinucci was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors and the defense gave opening statements Monday.

Despite the amount of time that’s passed since the high profile case, it’s still taking an emotional toll -- even the district attorney nearly broke down during his remarks.

But despite the emotion surrounding the case, the defense says the jury can’t consider that in this phase.

“It’s not about emotion and the law says you cannot render a verdict of death based on passion and emotion and arbitrary factor," said Tim Dawson, a defense attorney.

Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and his only chance at avoiding death comes down to his mental capacity.

His defense team has to prove to a jury that there are mitigating circumstances to spare his life.

“It’s not an insanity defense, but it’s mitigation related to his ability to understand the criminally of his acts: whether he was overcome by an emotional disturbance and whether he was dominated by Ricky Smyrnes in this case," Dawson said.

The defense compares Smyrnes in this case to the infamous Charles Manson, saying Smyrnes played a Manson-like role and manipulated Knight to kill Daugherty before dumping her in a trash can at Greensburg Salem Middle School.

“There are definite parallels with Manson and Ricky Smyrnes," Dawson said. "We’re arguing that to a jury because I believe Melvin Knight was the perfect tool for Smyrnes. He walked into a web of deceit and jealousy, lured by Smyrnes.”

The state Supreme Court vacated Knight's sentence because of a precedent that you can’t sentence someone to death if they are intellectually disabled.

We also now know that one of the co-defendants, Amber Medlinger, will take the stand at some point during this sentencing phase.

