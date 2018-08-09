  • Text message scam impacting people in our area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A phishing scam is targeting local phones.

    Some Channel 11 employees started getting alerts to their phones saying their PNC Bank accounts were hacked when they don't even bank with them.

    What the banking company and Better Business Bureau are saying about the alerts, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories