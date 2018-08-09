Text message scam impacting people in our area

PITTSBURGH - A phishing scam is targeting local phones.
Some Channel 11 employees started getting alerts to their phones saying their PNC Bank accounts were hacked when they don't even bank with them.
What the banking company and Better Business Bureau are saying about the alerts, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Greensburg Bishop: Some names on list of clergy accused of sex abuse ‘will shock people'
- Crocs to shut down last manufacturing facility
- 'Superman's' Margot Kidder's cause of death announced
- VIDEO: Murder suspect found in garbage can
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}