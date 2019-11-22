PITTSBURGH - The repositioning Americus Club in the Pitt Building downtown has landed a new restaurant and coffee shop.
The operator of The Vandal, now open four years on Butler Street in Lawrenceville, and The Bureau, an East End coffee shop, are joining forces to establish a bar and restaurant in a 2,600-square-foot space in the building's first floor.
Related Headlines
The new restaurant will be named Saint Johannes patterned after a supper club and is expected to open in Spring 2020.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Navy veteran found dead in his apartment died 3 years prior, medical examiner says
- Sex offender removed from hospital during birth of his child
- Body of missing Bethel Park woman identified after being found in Nevada desert
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}