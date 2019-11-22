  • The Vandal operator to open new restaurant in Pitt Building downtown

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The repositioning Americus Club in the Pitt Building downtown has landed a new restaurant and coffee shop. 

    The operator of The Vandal, now open four years on Butler Street in Lawrenceville, and The Bureau, an East End coffee shop, are joining forces to establish a bar and restaurant in a 2,600-square-foot space in the building's first floor.

    The new restaurant will be named Saint Johannes patterned after a supper club and is expected to open in Spring 2020.

