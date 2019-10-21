  • The wait's almost over -- here's when Clark Bars return

    By: Patty Tascarella  – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Good things come to those who wait, and for folks who have been craving a Clark Bar, the chocolate covered peanut butter crunch bars first developed in Pittsburgh will be available in November.

    The maker of Mallo Cups is very close to rolling out Clark Bars at its plant in Altoona, the first to be produced in western Pennsylvania in decades.

    Related Headlines

    Anthony Forgione, CEO of Boyer Candy Co., said via email on Friday that Clark Bars will be available in its outlets and online within the next three weeks and will be released nationally by Thanksgiving.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories