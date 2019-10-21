PITTSBURGH - Good things come to those who wait, and for folks who have been craving a Clark Bar, the chocolate covered peanut butter crunch bars first developed in Pittsburgh will be available in November.
The maker of Mallo Cups is very close to rolling out Clark Bars at its plant in Altoona, the first to be produced in western Pennsylvania in decades.
Related Headlines
Anthony Forgione, CEO of Boyer Candy Co., said via email on Friday that Clark Bars will be available in its outlets and online within the next three weeks and will be released nationally by Thanksgiving.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Bicyclist critically hurt when hit by car driven by unlicensed driver in Brookline
- Man dead, 2 women hospitalized after car shot up in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}