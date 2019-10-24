ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Thousands of dollars were racked up on credit cards that were stolen from women in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza.
Police said the thief or thieves spent more than $10,000 at Ross Park Mall and the Block Northway along McKnight Road. There were two stolen credit cards – one with $1,200 worth of charges at Saks Off Fifth and the other with $10,000 at Louis Vuitton.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators do not know if those incidents are connected, but they had one thing in common – a critical mistake that a lot of women make: keeping their purse on the back of a chair while sitting down.
Both victims said they were eating at restaurants and did not even notice they had been robbed. Police said the two incidents happened within an hour of each other.
No arrests have been yet in either case, and they are being investigated as separate cases at this point.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Clapping is now considered anxiety trigger, 'jazz hands' to replace applause at Oxford
- FBI: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be with potentially armed, dangerous man
- WATCH: Simone Biles flips, throws first pitch at World Series Game 2
- VIDEO: No arrests during Penn Avenue protest outside Pittsburgh convention center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}