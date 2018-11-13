0 Triple murder suspect returns to Pa., another faces judge

Channel 11 was the only one there as New Castle police took triple murder suspect Anthony Cooper into custody and into court.

Cooper was on the run for almost a month after the slayings of Nicole Pumphrey, her 10-year-old daughter Amaria Emery and their family friend Lawrence Canon, until police caught up with him in Detroit. He is now back in our area.

Stephen Procopio, the 19-year-old man also charged in the triple homicide, was also in court Tuesday.

New Castle police said there was a witness to the executions, Amaria's 7-year-old sister.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors played the 28-minute forensic interview she gave to police. On the tape, you can hear the young child identifying a man named Stephen as the shooter.

"I don’t think he’s the shooter. You have the statement of a 7-year-old child and she’s all over the place," said Procopio's attorney, John Bongivengo.

Canon's father was in court. His son was killed on his birthday. Hearing the 7-year-old tell her story had him in tears again.

"That was powerful. That was powerful. That little girl was awesome. Everyone in the court room had a tear in their eye. I’m tearing up right now thinking about it," said Lawrence Williams, Canon's father.

Procopio‘s hearing went for More than two hours. The 7-year-old girl was not there.

Procopio and Cooper are being held in the Lawrence County Jail held without bond.

