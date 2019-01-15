This road is closed so crews can try to stop landslide

PITTSBURGH - The city is closing part of Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood so crews can stop a landslide.
People use the road to get around the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, but starting next week, they may not have that option.
A landslide has already forced the road down to one lane.
Crews are closing the road from Summerset Drive to Whipple Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closure is so contractors can drill into the hillside to find out if the road is stable and what will need to be done to fix it.
While the road will be closed for cars, a city spokesperson said school buses and emergency vehicles will still be able to get through.
