  • Thomas Town is open at Kennywood Park

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - All Aboard! Thomas Town officially opened at Kennywood Park Friday. 

    PHOTOS: Go inside Thomas Town at Kennywood Park 

    Related Headlines

    After more than 7 months, the gates to the much-anticipated attraction opened to families to enjoy the second-largest Thomas and Friends destination in North America. 

    Thomas Town is Kennywood’s big addition this year.

    >>RELATED STORY: Kennywood Park adding Thomas & Friends rides, show and entertainment

    The attraction features five new rides and gives kids the opportunity to spend time with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends.

    Thomas Town is opening within Kennywood Park.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    The Olde Kennywood Rail Road has also been re-themed into a Thomas & Friends story.

     PHOTOS: Thomas Town at Kennywood construction underway

    Thomas Town will also feature a live stage show, indoor soft play zone and entertainment center. 

    All of the new attractions will be in the area of the Olde Kennywood Rail Road next to Kiddieland.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories