WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - All Aboard! Thomas Town officially opened at Kennywood Park Friday.
PHOTOS: Go inside Thomas Town at Kennywood Park
Related Headlines
After more than 7 months, the gates to the much-anticipated attraction opened to families to enjoy the second-largest Thomas and Friends destination in North America.
Thomas Town is Kennywood’s big addition this year.
>>RELATED STORY: Kennywood Park adding Thomas & Friends rides, show and entertainment
The attraction features five new rides and gives kids the opportunity to spend time with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends.
The Olde Kennywood Rail Road has also been re-themed into a Thomas & Friends story.
PHOTOS: Thomas Town at Kennywood construction underway
Thomas Town will also feature a live stage show, indoor soft play zone and entertainment center.
All of the new attractions will be in the area of the Olde Kennywood Rail Road next to Kiddieland.
TRENDING NOW:
- Engine thrown from car, driver rescued after crash into utility pole
- 911 call released from night of Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose
- Warning: Update your cell phone now to close a door hackers can use to get your info
- VIDEO: Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}