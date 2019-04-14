  • Thousands of dollars raised for victims of massive apartment complex fire

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - There was a special purpose at this year's Easter Egg Hunt in McCandless.

    Local groups teamed up to raise money for the victims of Wednesday's devastating fire at the Durham Court Apartments.

    Hundreds of people enjoyed the nice weather at Devlin Field on Saturday, and some were just there to make a donation.

    More than $5,000 was raised for the people affected.

