  • Thousands 'Race for the Cure' in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Thousands of people took part in the Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Sunday morning. 

    According to a release from organizers, more than 18,000 participants – including about 2,000 breast cancer survivors – showed their support for breast cancer awareness and research. 

    The 5k run began at 8:35 a.m. on Schenley Drive. Runners then traveled to Forbes Avenue and through Squirrel Hill. The race went down to the Westinghouse Memorial Pond, ending at Phipps Conservatory. 

    First, second, and third place overall winners – along with survivor winners – were announced in the release. 

    Overall

    • First place: Ryan Torbic – 18:38 (male); Ava Pietrzyk – 20:14 (female)
    • Second place: Heath Piper – 19:30 (male); Flannery O’Rourke – 20:43 (female)
    • Third place: Steve Danko – 19:33 (male); Tessa Romah – 21:14 (female)

    Survivors

    • First place: Amber Aughenbaugh – 23:54
    • Second place: Christine Clark – 23:58 
    • Third place: Ginny Ellwood – 24:12

    TRENDING NOW:

    First place overall finishers each won a $250 Giant Eagle gift card, while the survivor first-place winner received a $200 Giant Eagle gift card.

    Second and third place finishers all received gift cards donated by Giant Eagle.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thousands 'Race for the Cure' in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several waves of severe storms to sweep across area on Mother's Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police called to 2nd shooting in as many days in same neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Health department: Droppings, dead mouse found at North Side restaurant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of stealing $10K related to civil matter