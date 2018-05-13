Thousands 'Race for the Cure' in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Thousands of people took part in the Pittsburgh Race for the Cure Sunday morning.
According to a release from organizers, more than 18,000 participants – including about 2,000 breast cancer survivors – showed their support for breast cancer awareness and research.
The 5k run began at 8:35 a.m. on Schenley Drive. Runners then traveled to Forbes Avenue and through Squirrel Hill. The race went down to the Westinghouse Memorial Pond, ending at Phipps Conservatory.
First, second, and third place overall winners – along with survivor winners – were announced in the release.
Overall
- First place: Ryan Torbic – 18:38 (male); Ava Pietrzyk – 20:14 (female)
- Second place: Heath Piper – 19:30 (male); Flannery O’Rourke – 20:43 (female)
- Third place: Steve Danko – 19:33 (male); Tessa Romah – 21:14 (female)
Survivors
- First place: Amber Aughenbaugh – 23:54
- Second place: Christine Clark – 23:58
- Third place: Ginny Ellwood – 24:12
First place overall finishers each won a $250 Giant Eagle gift card, while the survivor first-place winner received a $200 Giant Eagle gift card.
Second and third place finishers all received gift cards donated by Giant Eagle.
