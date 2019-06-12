  • Mother wanted after daughter ingests marijuana, is rushed to the hospital

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh area mother is wanted after police say her toddler ate marijuana and had to be rushed to a hospital.

    Police said Dajah Wright and her daughter were visiting a friend in Oakland. She said her daughter was playing with other kids in the apartment.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Wright told police her daughter "seemed off balance, she'd been falling down and bumping into walls and had a fever." Wright said her daughter's eyes rolled back in her head and she went limp.

    Court documents said Wright did not want to call for help, but it was the other adults there who urged her to do it.

    Find out more details of what happened in the video above.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories