NEW YORK - Actor Tom Hanks is getting set to portray Pittsburgh legend Mr. Rogers in a new film debuting this week, and according to Ancestry.com, the two men are distantly related, Today.com reports.
VIDEO: "He really cared about people" Mrs. Rogers shares Fred's legacy ahead of new movie
Related Headlines
Hanks and Rogers are sixth cousins, sharing a great-great-great-great-great grandfather, Johannes Mefford. Three of Mefford's sons served as American soldiers in the Revolutionary War.
Today.com reports Fred Rogers' great-great-great-great grandfather served in the Navy and was captured by the British in 1782. He was held on a prison ship in Barbados and Antigua for 10 months.
Tom Hanks' great-great-great-great grandfather fought in a skirmish at Chesapeake Bay.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"So, Rogers and Hanks not only share the same ancestor they also descend from two brothers who fought for America's independence," Ancestry.com said in a statement to Today.
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" will be released nationwide on Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2-year-old gets hands on gun, woman accidentally shot in Westmoreland County
- Ross Township police lieutenant suspended without pay over alleged inappropriate comments
- 'Jeopardy's' Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer to face off in prime time special
- VIDEO: Ex-wife of John Chapman shares shocking new details
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}