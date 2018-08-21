  • LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of our area

    Updated:

    Severe weather continues to roll through the Pittsburgh area. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storm and will update you here and on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    LIVE UPDATES:

    UPDATE 3:23 p.m.:

    Pittsburgh is drying out for now, but storms continue in our eastern counties. Heavy rainfall, lightning occurring. The potential for damaging wind gusts and/or a tornado continues. 

    UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

    Severe Thunderstorm watch in a effect for our eastern counties until 10 p.m.

    UPDATE 3:03 p.m.

    Tornado Warning issued for Somerset County until until 3:45 p.m. 

    UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

    The tornado warning has expired for Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties. 

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.

    SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 LIVE RADAR

    UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

    A Tornado Warning has been issued for Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties until 3 p.m.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for continuing coverage of this developing situation.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland and Indiana counties until 2:30 p.m.

    More severe weather is expected to move through our area this afternoon.

