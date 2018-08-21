Severe weather continues to roll through the Pittsburgh area. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storm and will update you here and on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES:
UPDATE 3:23 p.m.:
Pittsburgh is drying out for now, but storms continue in our eastern counties. Heavy rainfall, lightning occurring. The potential for damaging wind gusts and/or a tornado continues.
UPDATE 3:05 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm watch in a effect for our eastern counties until 10 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for eastern counties (highlighted in pink) until 10 pm. This means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Stay alert to changing weather conditions. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/20GhXgzynS— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 21, 2018
UPDATE 3:03 p.m.
Tornado Warning issued for Somerset County until until 3:45 p.m.
3:03 pm: Tornado Warning for Somerset Co. until 3:45 pm. Heads up in areas in red box! Seek shelter in the lowest level of your home, away from windows. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/abHWAN8tTH— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 21, 2018
UPDATE 3:00 p.m.
The tornado warning has expired for Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.
UPDATE 2:35 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties until 3 p.m.
TORNADO WARNING: Parts of Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties are under a tornado warning until 3 p.m. https://t.co/jLsDAfZ4ni pic.twitter.com/2XZwzk9Iqr— WPXI (@WPXI) August 21, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Westmoreland and Indiana counties until 2:30 p.m.
More severe weather is expected to move through our area this afternoon.
