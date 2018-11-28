  • Township to spend more than $2 million to stabilize landslides plaguing neighborhood

    NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - North Strabane Township will spend more than $2 million to stabilize the Majestic Hills community from landslides.  

    The township got funding Tuesday to move forward with fixing the persistent and dangerous slides, but they're hoping the developer will foot the bill. 

