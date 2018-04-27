O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed early Friday morning, partially blocking southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township.
The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the area of RIDC Park.
Two lanes of traffic were blocked while crews responded to help clear the accident. All lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT: We just rolled up on the tractor trailer accident along 28 southbound. 2 lanes are blocked. Cars driving along the shoulder to get around it. WATCH my live reports on @WPXI Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/vJ1K5Yb1yx— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 27, 2018
