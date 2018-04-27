  • Tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocks southbound lanes of Route 28

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed early Friday morning, partially blocking southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the area of RIDC Park.

    Two lanes of traffic were blocked while crews responded to help clear the accident. All lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    Tractor-trailer crash temporarily blocks southbound lanes of Route 28

