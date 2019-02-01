A tractor-trailer has overturned Interstate 279 outbound near Mt. Nebo.
The right-hand lane was blocked but has since been cleared.
BREAKING NEWS overturned tractor trailer on the parkway north outbound near Mount Nebo. Right hand lane blocked. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/xlEVRouAn6— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 1, 2019
We have a crew at the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this breaking story.
Watch Out! Overturned truck on the #ParkwayNorth just after the Camp Horne Rd exit. pic.twitter.com/ikvB8Z57B8— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 1, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history, 254 pounds seized at Arizona border crossing
- Woman gulps beer during arrest after high-speed chase
- California restaurant won't serve MAGA hat-wearing customers
- VIDEO: Giant panda cubs celebrate Lunar New Year
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}