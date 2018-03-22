  • Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-76 exit ramp in Beaver County

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - A tractor-trailer is flipped over on the Beaver Falls Exit ramp on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    The truck spilled steel beams down a hillside.

    The truck started leaking about 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

    According to first responders, the driver got out of the truck by himself, but was checked out by paramedics. 

    Officials told Channel 11 they are still trying to flip that tractor trailer back on its wheels and move it out of there.

    There is no word on what caused the accident.

     
     

