Air Pollution Warning in effect for Mon Valley all weekend

An Air Pollution Warning has been issued for part of our region.

The alert was issued for the Mon Valley and will be in effect through Sunday.

County officials say the 24-hour fine particulate matter (PM2.5) standard for the Mon Valley has been exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley and is likely to continue.

Children, the eldery and those with respiratory problems are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

Companies that “most significantly” contribute to the pollution in the Mon Valley region are required to temporarily reduce particulate emissions.

Click here for more information or to see the current monitored fine particulate matter amounts.

