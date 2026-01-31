3 people hurt in Greene County apartment fire

MATHER, Pa. — Firefighters worked through extreme cold to put out a massive apartment fire that left several people injured in Greene County.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Saturday on Third Street in the town of Mather.

Greene County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that three people were hurt in the fire. State Senator Camera Bartolotta says two of the victims were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company says multiple companies worked in extreme temperatures of -14 °F.

Photos posted by the fire department showed flames shooting out of multiple windows of the apartment complex. When a Channel 11 crew arrived on scene, the flames had been dampened, but smoke was still pouring from the building, and severe fire damage was visible.

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company is asking the public to avoid the area since it’s an active scene. And, severe icing conditions posed a significant safety hazard.

It wasn’t immediately known exactly how many people were displaced, but Bartolotta indicates that dozens of people lived in the building.

Bartolotta says she’s working on organizing a donation drive for the displaced residents.

The Washington Salvation Army is on scene supporting first responders and residents.

