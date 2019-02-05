TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs underway to fix ripples on I-70 due to longwall mining

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency repairs are underway along a section of Interstate 70 because of possible damage to the roadway from longwall mining.
Drivers will see temporary traffic stoppages on both east and westbound sides of Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border and Exit 1, PennDOT officials said.
Crews are working to mill down ripples in the roadway believed to be caused by longwall mining operations currently being done under the interstate.
PennDOT has also reduced the speed in the area because there could be possible damage.
Drivers should be aware of the changing road conditions and the addition of highway workers, PennDOT officials said.
