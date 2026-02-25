Woodland Hills School District issues statement after accidental shooting death of student

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 17-year-old Ni’Dreyah Marshall was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Allegheny County Police.

Now, a 20-year-old is behind bars, accused of accidentally pulling the trigger of the gun that took Marshall’s life.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, two frantic 911 calls came from the apartment complex, Brentmoor at Penn Center, in Wilkins Township. The callers said they were in apartment 306 when a woman named Rayohna Hexstall was waving around a gun and it accidentally went off.

Court documents say Rayohna Hexstall tried to blame a friend, saying he was waving the gun, but there were additional witnesses who refuted her story.

County Police say Hexstall also had her 1-year-old baby with her. The infant was sleeping in a carseat near the front door at the time of the shooting.

Tonight, Woodland Hills School District, where Ni’Dreyah Marshall was a student, released a statement reading:

“The Woodland Hills School District is devastated to learn of the recent passing of a Woodland Hills High School student. Our hearts grieve with the student’s family and friends as they process this unfathomable loss. Please keep them in your thoughts.

“Our students and staff are also grieving with this loss. To support them, additional counselors and mental health professionals from our community partners have been on site since Tuesday morning and that assistance will be available throughout the week. We encourage all students and staff to utilize this support if needed.

“If your child is struggling to process this devastating news, please do not hesitate to reach out to a school counselor, social worker, building principal, or administrator if your child is struggling to process this devastating news. The Woodland Hills School District will do all it can to help as we grieve alongside you.”

Rayohna Hexstall is at the Allegheny County Jail, without bail. A judge called her a danger to the community.

