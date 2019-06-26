PITTSBURGH - A full weekend closure of the outbound Parkway East (Interstate 376) is scheduled from Friday night through Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The closure will be in place continuously from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday between the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp and the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange.
The following ramps will begin closing at 7 p.m. Friday:
- Outbound (southbound) Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) ramp to outbound I-376
- Bates Avenue ramp to outbound I-376
- Beechwood Boulevard ramp to outbound I-376
- Westbound (inbound) I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)
All traffic will be detoured during the closure. The following detours will be posted:
Outbound I-376
- From eastbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp
- Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn right onto Fifth Avenue
- Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard
- Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Outbound Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to outbound I-376
- Continue on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland
- Take the ramp to Forbes Avenue
- Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn right onto Fifth Avenue
- Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard
- Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Bates Street on-ramp to outbound I-376
- Follow Bates Street northbound to the Boulevard of the Allies
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Turn right onto Halket Street
- Turn right onto Forbes Avenue
- Follow Forbes Avenue to South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn right onto Fifth Avenue
- Follow Fifth Avenue to Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard
- Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Beechwood Boulevard on-ramp to outbound I-376
- From Beechwood Boulevard, turn onto Forward Avenue
- Turn left onto Murray Avenue
- Turn right onto Wilkins Avenue
- Turn left onto North Dallas Avenue
- Turn right onto Penn Avenue
- Turn right onto Ardmore Boulevard
- Take the ramp to 376/22/West 30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Bear left toward East 376/22 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Inbound I-376 off-ramp to Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74)
- Continue on inbound I-376 past the closed ramp
- Take the Glenwood (73B) off-ramp to Bates Street
- From Bates Street, turn left onto Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Greenfield Avenue
- Turn left onto Ronald Street
- Turn right onto Beechwood Boulevard
- End detour
The Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange will remain open.
Police will assist drivers at key intersections on the detour routes, according to PennDOT.
PennDOT said significant delays should be expected and drivers should consider the following alternate routes:
- Travelers near the City of Pittsburgh should consider Route 28 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
- For points east of Monroeville, travelers south and west of the City of Pittsburgh should consider Interstate 79 to Interstate 70 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
