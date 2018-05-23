NORTHPOINT, Pa. - A train derailed in Indiana County Wednesday.
The train derailed in Northpoint, near Ewing Road and Lentz Road.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene, and over 18 cars went off the tracks. The train cars were filled with coal, officials said.
It is unclear if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Watch 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest updates.
