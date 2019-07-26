MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The tram system at Pittsburgh International Airport was down for about an hour late Thursday night, creating a backlog for people getting off their flights.
According to an airport spokesperson, the south train was out of service for regularly scheduled maintenance when the north train unexpectedly went down.
The outage lasted from about 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“Per airport protocol, the airport bussed passengers between terminals for that hour. Additionally, the pedestrian tunnel was opened for passengers who chose to walk. Airport staff were on hand to direct passengers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
No one was ever trapped, the spokesperson said.
Both trains are now operating normally.
