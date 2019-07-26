  • Dog owner attacked for second time in 2 weeks

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman who was attacked and stabbed while walking her dogs earlier this month was the victim of a second violent crime in Sheraden.

    Earlier this month, Melissa Noftz was attacked by three men and stabbed several times while walking her dogs. She had nearly 100 stitches.

    Just weeks later, she's again just out of the hospital, bruised and beaten. 

    Only on 11 at 11, what she's saying happened inside her home and who police took into custody. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories