PITTSBURGH - A 47-year-old man was trapped for a time under a 400-pound tombstone at St. Michael's Cemetery after it fell when he tried to grab it for balance, police said.
Officers rushed to the cemetery on the South Side slopes just after 1 p.m. and found the tombstone laying on the man from his neck down to his abdomen.
Two police officers and another man were able to lift the tombstone off the victim, who was conscious and breathing.
Police said the man was visiting the cemetery with his mother when he lost his balance and grabbed onto the tombstone, causing it to fall on top of him.
The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.
