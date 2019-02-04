  • Tree of Life, Holocaust survivor invited to State of the Union address

    Updated:

    A man who survived the Tree of Life synagogue shooting has been invited to be a guest of President Donald Trump’s at the State of the Union address.

    Judah Samet was in the synagogue parking lot as police and the suspected gunman exchanged gunfire. He had arrived at the synagogue uncharacteristically late on Oct. 27.

    Related Headlines

    Samet is also a Holocaust survivor.

    President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday. You will be able to watch it LIVE on Channel 11 News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories