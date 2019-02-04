Tree of Life, Holocaust survivor invited to State of the Union address

A man who survived the Tree of Life synagogue shooting has been invited to be a guest of President Donald Trump’s at the State of the Union address.
Judah Samet was in the synagogue parking lot as police and the suspected gunman exchanged gunfire. He had arrived at the synagogue uncharacteristically late on Oct. 27.
Samet is also a Holocaust survivor.
President Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday. You will be able to watch it LIVE on Channel 11 News.
NEW: Tree of Life shooting survivor Judah Samet has been invited to be a guest of President Trump's at the State of the Union address. I spoke to Samet (who is also a Holocaust survivor) last month about his experienceshttps://t.co/eIE2ceByji— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) January 23, 2019
