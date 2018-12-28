'I was not nervous' Holocaust survivor recounts experience outside Tree of Life synagogue

A local company with ties to Tree of Life Synagogue is donating $18,000 to help the victims.
Today, surrounded by family, Larry and Anne Barasch from www.123shirt.com donated the money to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue.
The home-based Robinson Twp company started creating the popular Stronger Than Hate shirts after the mass shooting two months ago, donating all money after costs to the victims.
Standing with the Barasch family was Judah Samet, Larry’s uncle who was in the synagogue parking lot as police exchanged fire with the gunman.
He’s also a Holocaust survivor.
