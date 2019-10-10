  • Tree trimming truck rolls down hillside in Beaver County

    NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A tree trimming truck crashed and rolled down a hillside Thursday morning in Beaver County.

    It happened just after 8 a.m. on Willoughby Road, which is currently being paved, in New Sewickley Township, dispatchers said.

    The driver of the truck caught the edge of the road causing it to crash and roll down the hill, the fire chief told Channel 11. 

    The driver was not hurt.

