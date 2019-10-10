NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A tree trimming truck crashed and rolled down a hillside Thursday morning in Beaver County.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on Willoughby Road, which is currently being paved, in New Sewickley Township, dispatchers said.
#Accident - tree trimming truck over a hillside on Willoughby Run Road in New Sewickley Twp. Driver not injured. #WPXI #PGH #PITTSBURGH #VIDEO @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/mP1Bx7qoAO— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) October 10, 2019
The driver of the truck caught the edge of the road causing it to crash and roll down the hill, the fire chief told Channel 11.
The driver was not hurt.
