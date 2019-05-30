GREENSBURG, Pa. - The trial for Rahmael Holt has been delayed a second time.
The trial was initially scheduled to begin in April, but was pushed back to August. At a hearing Thursday, the trial was delayed again until November.
Holt is charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in November 2017.
Investigators said Holt shot at Shaw when he tried to pull over a vehicle in which he was riding – killing him. Holt was arrested in Pittsburgh after a massive manhunt.
The district attorney is seeking the death penalty in the case.
Holt's attorneys plan to argue for a stay on the death penalty decision until after a Supreme Court case on the constitutionality of the death penalty which will be heard in the fall.
RELATED STORIES:
- Man charged in murder of New Ken police officer wants to marry key witness
- Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}