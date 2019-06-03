Trooper hurt during wild chase in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hurt during a wild chase in Butler County.
According to police, the trooper tried to pull the driver in Butler over after they blew through a stop sign early on Sunday.
Nicholas Masella had been drinking, according to police, when he took off.
TRENDING NOW:
During the chase, police said four people jumped out of the car, but Masella kept driving with the doors open. Police thought they boxed him in, but say Masella managed to break free and intentionally hit a police car.
A trooper was hurt in the crash. His condition is unknown.
Masella was later taken into custody after police found him sleeping behind the wheel of his truck.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}