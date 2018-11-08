Truck crashes into window of car dealership in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A pickup truck crashed into a car dealership in Greensburg Thursday morning.
The crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m., happened at Sendell Motors on Route 30.
Sendell Motors’ owner told Channel 11 News the driver fell asleep and went off the road.
Toppled bricks and shattered windows were left behind by the crash.
It appeared the truck sideswiped a pole before hitting the showroom. The truck missed construction workers working feet away, as well as vehicles in the lot.
“It defies the laws of physics. You would think it's a straight line, and it's clearly not a straight line from that pole to there, with other things in between. Lucky the guy walked away,” Bill Scattaregia, on onlooker, said.
No injuries were reported.
