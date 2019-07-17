STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Transportation Security Administration officials said they stopped a Pennsylvania man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at University Park Airport on Monday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A TSA spokesperson said the gun was a 9 mm caliber loaded with eight bullets.
This marked the first gun caught at that airport checkpoint so far this year, TSA officials said.
Flying soon? Here are some tips from TSA on how properly travel with a firearm.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter
- Police searching for Gabriella Vitale, toddler reported missing from Michigan campsite
- VIDEO: Prosecutors: McKeesport man caught on camera setting rabbi's home on fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}