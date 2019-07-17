  • TSA officials stop man with loaded handgun at airport near State College

    Updated:

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Transportation Security Administration officials said they stopped a Pennsylvania man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at University Park Airport on Monday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A TSA spokesperson said the gun was a 9 mm caliber loaded with eight bullets.

    This marked the first gun caught at that airport checkpoint so far this year, TSA officials said.

    Flying soon? Here are some tips from TSA on how properly travel with a firearm.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories