  • Turner Dairy Farms releases chocolate peanut butter milk

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Turner Dairy Farms has released a special flavor of milk.

    Chocolate peanut butter milk hit stores on Thursday.

    According to the farm's Facebook page, the milk itself does not contain actual peanuts.

    The milk is available in half gallon and pint sizes, according to the Facebook page.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories