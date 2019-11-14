  • Twinkies Cereal coming to store shelves soon

    LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Twinkies for breakfast?  A cereal featuring the iconic snack cake is coming to store shelves near you.

    Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal features little miniature replicas that look and taste just like the yellow-colored snack cake. 

    Twinkies have been around for nearly 90 years.  You might remember in 2012, customers were outraged when Twinkies ceased production.  They made a much-celebrated comeback a year later. 

    You’ll find Twinkies Cereal on store shelves in late December.

