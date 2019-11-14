LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Twinkies for breakfast? A cereal featuring the iconic snack cake is coming to store shelves near you.
Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal features little miniature replicas that look and taste just like the yellow-colored snack cake.
Twinkies have been around for nearly 90 years. You might remember in 2012, customers were outraged when Twinkies ceased production. They made a much-celebrated comeback a year later.
You’ll find Twinkies Cereal on store shelves in late December.
