Two 13-year-old boys lead police on chase in stolen car

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Two 13-year-old boys led police on a chase in a stolen car through at least two neighborhoods in Allegheny County Sunday morning.
Police said the pursuit began around 1:15 a.m. in Forest Hills continued on to Electric Avenue in North Braddock.
The teens then crashed into a house and ran from the car, according to police. They then tried to scale a wall up to Route 30.
Police caught the two boys and took them into custody.
A resident said Electric Avenue was closed for some time.
We're working to learn what charges the boys will face. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
