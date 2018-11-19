PITTSBURGH - There are two more suspected cases of acute flaccid myelitis in our area, according to a release by the Allegheny County Health Department.
That brings the total number of suspected cases to three. One patient is a resident of Allegheny County, the second is a resident of Beaver County and the third is a resident of Westmoreland County.
There are also six confirmed cases in our area. Five of those patients are residents of Allegheny County and the fifth is a resident of Washington County.
According to the Health Department, all of the Allegheny County residents are from different municipalities.
Causes for the majority of AFM cases have not been confirmed. However, the CDC said there are a variety of possible causes, such as viruses and environmental toxins.
The following are symptoms of AFM:
- Weakness and loss of muscle tone and reflexes in the arms or legs
- Facial droop or weakness
- Difficulty moving the eyes
- Drooping eyelids
- Difficulty swallowing
- Slurred speech
