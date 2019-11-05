SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Uber Advanced Technologies Group has eliminated one option for a future test track to be used by its autonomous vehicles.
The property owner indicates that Uber has notified him that the company has decided to not go forward with establishing a test track on former private airport site totaling 400 acres on Millers Run Road in South Fayette. Sarah Abboud, communications manager for Uber ATG, confirmed that Uber removed the South Fayette site from consideration.
Pittsburgh Business Times
