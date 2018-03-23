0 Undocumented immigrant accused in burglary spree in Pittsburgh area

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman who is in this country illegally is accused of breaking into homes in the Pittsburgh area.

Monica Coria-Olvera was arrested along with two men in Missouri.

According to police, she broke into seven homes in September and stole, stealing more than $150,000 in money and other items.

Police said she targeted five different communities, including Cranberry and Franklin Park.

In each burglary, she’d pry the back door open and then ransack the home, police said.

"On Sept. 14, 2017, we had a breakthrough in our investigation. It led us to this suspect found it St. Louis," said Sgt. Chuck Mascellino, of the Cranberry Township police.

The Pennsylvania State Police Organized Crime Task Force is now on the case, saying the suspect traveled 10 hours away to St. Louis to do the very same thing.

Police said she has a Mexican passport and does not speak English. They are unsure why Coria-Olvera chose our area.

"We went and got her and brought her back here to face these many charges," said Mascellino.

She is now in the Butler County Jail being held without bond.

