0 Union members upset over losing jobs servicing North Side business center

Last week, Donte Battoes was making nearly $15 an hour cleaning Nova Place on the North Side.

That changed when a new cleaning company got the contract, leaving more than a dozen SEIU union members without a job.

“We were eventually moving up to full time, but still even with the part time, I was making a wage where I could support myself and be financially independent,” said Donte Battoes.

“We weren't able to get supplies, keys or anything like that. That's when we were informed that we were completely without jobs.”

TRENDING NOW:

On Wednesday, Channel 11 took he and his coworkers’ concerns to Checklist Facility Maintenance owner Cori Bingham, whose company won the new contract.

“Because we have so much on our plate, the SEIU, the weather or anything else really isn't an issue right now,” he said.

Bingham said his company has an exclusive contract with the painters union and can't hire SEIU members, but he's open to bringing back employees if they apply.

"People need to understand, when you're put in a position like this as an employer and company owner, it makes more sense to bring on a lot of the previous employees,” he said.

Bingham plans to make the jobs full-time, but at a lower pay rate.

“We're going to see about doing whatever we can do to ensure we can still work for the union that we fought to join and still get the wages we fought to earn,” Battoes said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.