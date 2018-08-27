Uniontown church damaged by fire shortly after services end

UNIONTOWN, Pa - Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in Uniontown that damaged a church Sunday night.
Channel 11 has learned the fire department was called to the Sold Rock Ministry on Millview Street just before 9 p.m.
Services had ended for the night, but there were about 10 church members inside when the fire started. Everyone was able to evacuate safely.
The official cause has not been determined, but it is believed to be the result of an electrical malfunction.
