University of Pittsburgh, Shop 412 at odds over area code trademark

PITTSBURGH - There's a battle over Pittsburgh's 412 area code.
It all started on Friday when University of Pittsburgh football player Damar Hamlin tweeted a picture of his helmet with '412' on the visor.
Hamlin claimed Shop 412 was making the university take the number off the visor because of a trademark violation.
A trademark attorney told our news partners at TribLIVE.com the business is "splitting hairs" in its alleged trademark dispute because the numbers on the helmet do not copy the distinct elements of the logo.
The company retweeted Hamilton on Friday and said it is working with Pitt on a specific 412 Pitt image.
