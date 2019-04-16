  • Donation from non-profit helps UPMC patients deal with anxiety

    By: Aaron Martin

    PITTSBURGH - Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh will soon avail a new way for teenagers and young adults to deal with anxiety.

    UPMC recently received a $500,000 gift from the non-profit YourMomCares to develop an app to give resources and strategies to deal with anxiety.

    Patients will also have the chance to text directly with a health coach.

    It’s expected to be unveiled late this summer.

