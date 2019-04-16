PITTSBURGH - Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh will soon avail a new way for teenagers and young adults to deal with anxiety.
UPMC recently received a $500,000 gift from the non-profit YourMomCares to develop an app to give resources and strategies to deal with anxiety.
Patients will also have the chance to text directly with a health coach.
It’s expected to be unveiled late this summer.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin learned about the unique way it will be prescribed to patients and how it could be expanded beyond Pittsburgh. Watch his full report above.
