  • UPMC moving forward to make former South Side hospital into an IT hub

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPMC is formally pushing forward to bring a new use to its shuttered UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center.

    Located at 20th and Mary Streets on the South Side, the facility was closed last year by UPMC, which opted to move its surgical department elsewhere within its system of hospitals.

    Related Headlines

    Oxford Development Company, working with UPMC, is scheduled to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Tuesday, on the health system's proposal to rezone the three-building complex from educational/medical/institutional to reflect its shift to a non-medical use.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories