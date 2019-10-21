PITTSBURGH - UPMC is formally pushing forward to bring a new use to its shuttered UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center.
Located at 20th and Mary Streets on the South Side, the facility was closed last year by UPMC, which opted to move its surgical department elsewhere within its system of hospitals.
Oxford Development Company, working with UPMC, is scheduled to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Tuesday, on the health system's proposal to rezone the three-building complex from educational/medical/institutional to reflect its shift to a non-medical use.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
