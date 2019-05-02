  • US Steel announces $1 billion investment in Mon Valley Works

    BRADDOCK, Pa. -

    The United States Steel Corporation announced Thursday a $1 billion investment into the Mon Valley Works.

    Officials behind it said this will help revitalize the area and also shows a true commitment to what the steel city was built on.

    The ultimate goal is to build a new endless casting and rolling facility at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock and a cogeneration facility at the Clairton Plant.

    This is cutting-edge technology that very few in the world have seen or experienced.

    Officials said the endless casting and rolling puts U.S. Steel at the top of the charts, making it a market leader.

    It combines the casting and rolling into one straight process.  That’s never been done before. 

    On top of creating high-strength steel, it is environmentally friendly, energy efficient and reduces the carbon footprint.

    The facilities are expected to be completed and in operation by 2022.

