BRADDOCK, Pa. -
The United States Steel Corporation announced Thursday a $1 billion investment into the Mon Valley Works.
Officials behind it said this will help revitalize the area and also shows a true commitment to what the steel city was built on.
The ultimate goal is to build a new endless casting and rolling facility at the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock and a cogeneration facility at the Clairton Plant.
This is cutting-edge technology that very few in the world have seen or experienced.
Officials said the endless casting and rolling puts U.S. Steel at the top of the charts, making it a market leader.
It combines the casting and rolling into one straight process. That’s never been done before.
On top of creating high-strength steel, it is environmentally friendly, energy efficient and reduces the carbon footprint.
The facilities are expected to be completed and in operation by 2022.
