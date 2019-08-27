US STEEL: Environmental groups file lawsuit against U.S. Steel over air pollution issues

PITTSBURGH - The Environmental Integrity Project filed a lawsuit against U.S. Steel for what the group says is "continually failing to report releases of hundreds of thousands of pounds" of pollution particle.
Officials with the group said the situation involving multiple fires at the Clairton Coke Works starting last December violate federal Superfund laws.
"It's critically important that industries promptly report releases of air pollution - as required by law - so that people living downwind can protect their families and so that local health authorities can take appropriate actions to protect public health," said Lisa Widawsky Hallowell, senior attorney for EIP.
A spokesperson for U.S. Steel said the company does not comment on pending litigation. In a statement sent to Channel 11, Meghan Cox, spokesperson for the company said:
"Environmental stewardship and safety remain core values at U. S. Steel, where we spend approximately $100 million annually on environmental compliance across the Mon Valley Works. We continue to invest in our operations and processes, including the recently announced over $1 billion investment in sustainable steel technology and co-generation facility, which will improve environmental performance and energy conservation through the Mon Valley Works."
There have been multiple fires at the Clairton Coke Works which caused failures of the pollution control equipment.
