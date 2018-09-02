U.S. Steel, United Steelworkers agree to extend contract, continue talks

Negotiations will continue between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers despite the scheduled expiration of contracts at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
In a statement, U.S. Steel said they’ve agreed with union leaders to continue the collective bargaining agreement past the deadline, and all company facilities will continue to operate.
Lindsay Ward looks at the latest progress in contract talks on 11 at 11.
