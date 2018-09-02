  • U.S. Steel, United Steelworkers agree to extend contract, continue talks

    Negotiations will continue between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers despite the scheduled expiration of contracts at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

    In a statement, U.S. Steel said they’ve agreed with union leaders to continue the collective bargaining agreement past the deadline, and all company facilities will continue to operate.

