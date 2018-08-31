Pittsburgh detectives make multiple arrests in sex trafficking sting

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police detectives made multiple arrests as part of an ongoing effort to reduce sex trafficking.
The 16th National Johns Suppression Initiative ran from July 18 to Aug. 22.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, CLICK HERE.
Pittsburgh detectives joined 23 other law-enforcement agencies across 12 states in the sting which targeted sex buyers.
“It was important for us to participate in this initiative because our goal is to locate victims of sex trafficking and be responsive to complaints from our neighborhood residents," Cmdr. Reyne Kacsuta said.
RELATED:
- Human trafficking in Pittsburgh: A victim's story
- Human trafficking victims get help from new center
- New program aims to stop human trafficking victims from facing charges
During the sting, 27 people were arrested for patronizing prostitution, 12 were arrested for prostitution and one was arrested for promoting prostitution.
The NJSI started in 2011 in Illinois and since then, a national coalition of law-enforcement agencies conduct sting operations every year.
Pittsburgh police have been part of the initiative for several years.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}